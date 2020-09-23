× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 27, 1940 - September 16, 2020

Louise Terrell of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Eastmont Community, Lincoln. Louise was born July 27, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Richard J. Sudkamp and Marie (McLain) Sudkamp. She graduated from Taft High School, Chicago, in 1958, and attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, with intentions to enroll in the Nursing School there.

At a start-of-year dance, she met Richard Terrell, and they were married on September 1, 1962. From 1962-1964 they lived in Madison, Wisconsin, where Richard was enrolled in graduate studies in visual arts. Son Kevin was born in Madison, October 19, 1963. After the Wisconsin chapter of life they lived in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood, and daughter Erin was born in Oak Park, July 11, 1965, just prior to a move to Carlinville, Illinois, where Richard had secured a position of instructor of Art at Blackburn College.

In 1970 the family moved to Nebraska, where Richard taught at Doane College until retirement in 2009. While living in Lincoln, Louise took up studies in education at the University of Nebraska, with emphasis on pre-school handicapped education, graduating in 1980 with honors, and subsequently teaching in Special Education in the Lincoln Public Schools at the Saratoga Elementary School.