Louise Terrell of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Eastmont Community, Lincoln. Service of Memory will be at Second Baptist Church, Saturday, October 3, at 2 p.m., 525 N. 58th Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be sent to Second Baptist Church or the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences to www.bmlfh.com