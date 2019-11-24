July 3, 1949 - November 22, 2019
Louise A. Johnson was born on July 3, 1949 in David City and passed away in Lincoln on November 22, 2019 at the age of 70. She was a daughter of Louis and Lucille (Foral) Sisel. Louise loved her grandkids. She especially enjoyed taking them to garage sales and attending their various events. She also enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her two cats on the back porch. She loved her yearly trip to Branson, MO. Louise did a wonderful job raising two sons.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband Michael; sons Kyle (Jennifer) Bucknell and Barry (Cheyanna) Bucknell; stepson Matt Johnson; grandchildren Haley, Chase, Joseph, Aubrey, Kara, Delayna, and Whitney Bucknell; stepgrandchildren Julie, Treagan, and Reese Johnson; siblings Lucille (Bill) Baker, Ken (Darla) Sisel, Dwayne (Cheryl) Sisel, Dianne (Dale) Etmund, Dale (Marcene) Sisel, and Kay (Dean) Keating. Louise was preceded in death by her parents and brother Louis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday November 26 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine St) with Father Lyle Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St) on Monday November 25 from 5-7:00 PM with a rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimers Association or St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.