Louisa LaVonne Manning
September 4, 1927 - June 20, 2023
Louisa LaVonne Manning, 95 of Geneva, Nebraska, widow of Dick Manning. Born to John & Margaret (Myers) Schwab on September 4, 1927 at Exeter, Nebraska died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Geneva, Nebraska.
Survivors include her five children Jim Manning of Lincoln, NE, Mary Jane (Ken) Havick of Omaha, NE, Margie (Chris) Hayes of Osceola, NE, Scott Manning of Bennington, NE, Don (Joan) Manning of Burress, NE; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service for Louisa will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Exeter United Methodist Church in Exeter, Nebraska. Pastor Murry Johnston will preside over the Funeral Service. A Graveside Service will be held in the Exeter Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Public visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials are suggested to the Exeter or Geneva United Methodist Churches, Exeter American Legion, Exeter Area Community Foundation, or the Exeter/Milligan Public Schools Foundation. Rosary Service Visitation Graveside services Exeter Cemetery, Exeter, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com