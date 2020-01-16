August 4, 1926 - January 14, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Louis Sedlacek, 93, of Prague, NE, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Prague, NE. He was born August 4, 1926 in Abie, NE.
Funeral Service, Fri. (1/17/20) 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (1/16/20) 5-7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with military honors at Prague National Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to Prague Rescue Squad or American Legion #254. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
To send flowers to the family of Louis Sedlacek, please visit Tribute Store.