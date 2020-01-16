Louis Sedlacek
Louis Sedlacek

Louis Sedlacek

August 4, 1926 - January 14, 2020

Louis Sedlacek, 93, of Prague, NE, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Prague, NE. He was born August 4, 1926 in Abie, NE.

Funeral Service, Fri. (1/17/20) 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (1/16/20) 5-7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with military honors at Prague National Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to Prague Rescue Squad or American Legion #254. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

