July 2 ,1928 - August 11, 2019
Louis Lawrence Schropfer age 91, of Tobias, NE died August 11, 2019. Born on July 2, 1928 at Ohiowa, NE to William & Marie (Tischer) Schropfer.
Survived by wife Darlene Schropfer, Ohiowa; son Robert & Chris Schropfer, Ohiowa; daughters Audrey Betka Mager and husband Jim, Lincoln, Janet & John Siert, Eldora, IA, Mary Schropfer, Lincoln, Kay & Jay Knapp, Ord, NE; sister-in-law Georgia Schropfer, Fairmont, NE; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ohiowa. Visitation Thurs, 1-8pm with family present from 5-7pm at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Ohiowa American Legion. Condolences at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
