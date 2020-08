Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Louis E. Thompson, 89, Lincoln, died on Aug. 20, 2020. Graveside service: 10 AM on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial service: 11 AM on Tuesday at Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th, Lincoln. No public viewing/visitation. Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.