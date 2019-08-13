June 15, 1954 - August 10, 2019
Louis E. Tesinsky, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully August 10, 2019 at his rural Weston home after a courageous 6-year battle with colon cancer.
He was born June 15, 1954 in Wahoo to Louis E. Sr. and Agnes (Frohner) Tesinsky.
Survived by wife Jean; sons and families: Justin (Tiffany) and their children, Siena, Hudson and Quinn of Albuquerque, NM; Darth (Veronica) and their children, Tyler, Jonathan, and Aubrey of Arvada, CO; Vince (Jamie) and their children, Tessa, Mya, Jordan and his son, Merrick, of rural Weston; Derek (Amy) and their son Reed of West Des Moines, IA; sisters Rita (Lloyd) Fiala and Janice (David) Odvody, all of Wahoo; brother-in-law Jim Novak of Phoenix, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Bohumil and Geneva Jasa; sister-in-law Kathy Novak.
Funeral 11:00 am Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Visitation 5-7 Wednesday, funeral home. Interment Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the East Butler Public School Foundation, or to the Tesinsky Family.
