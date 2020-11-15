Lottie J. (Stifle) Chantry

Lottie was, above all, a devoted mother and grandmother. She was famous for her exquisite Christmas cookies and seamstress abilities. Her commitment to community shone through as a caring neighbor, registered nurse, and Girl Scout, AFS, and election volunteer. She was a faithful Christian and charter member of Rockbrook United Methodist Church, serving on and leading a number of committees and special projects over the years. In her quiet way, she worked tirelessly to make the world a better place.