July 13, 1930 - August 18, 2019
Loryne Fitzgibbons, 89, of Lincoln, passed away August 18, 2019. She was born July 13, 1930 to Walter and Gladys (Hackett) Nelson at Burwell.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Fitzgibbons (Chuck Foley); Laurie (David) Wellman and Mark (Barb) Fitzgibbons; grandchildren, Stephen (Amber) Wellman, Stephanie (Garrett) Folts, Logan (fiance Jen Grisso) Fitzgibbons, Madison Fitzgibbons and Sydney Fitzgibbons; great-grandson Logan Folts; and sisters, Aleta (Jim) Lowery and Joy Guggenmos as well as other relatives and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, son Mitchell, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Southpointe Christian Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 5-8 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to Southpointe Christian Church in care of Tabitha's Quilts. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com
