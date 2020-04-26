× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine J Hawkins

June 10, 1927 - April 23, 2020

Lorraine was born 6/10/1927 in rural Saline County, NE, to Edward and Tillie Odvody. She was the middle child, having an older (Norman) & younger brother (Roger). Lorraine attended country school, Dist. #53 located on their farm, 6 miles east of Milligan. After attending Friend High School for 3 years, the teacher's course she was taking was canceled. She then attended Crete High School, graduating in 1944. She taught rural schools for 3 years near her parents' home.

During the summer breaks, she worked in Lincoln, NE where she met her husband, Harold, in 1945. They were married June 1st, 1947 in Friend, NE. They lived in West Lincoln, NE., where three sons were born: Wesley, James, and Gerald. The family moved to Millard, NE. in 1960. She continued to live in her Millard house prior to her death.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hawkins, (2006), parents Edward and Tillie (Bors) Odvody, son Gerald Lee Hawkins and brother, Norman Odvody. Lorraine is survived by Brother Roger (Joyce) Odvody; Son Wesley (Mary) Hawkins; Son James (Peggy) Hawkins; Grandson, Eric (Samantha) Hawkins, six other grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Tuesday, Apr 28th 5-7PM at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S 144th, Omaha. Please visit www.bramanmortuary.com/ obituaries/obituary-listings. Private graveside services Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to family for Make-A-Wish or Visiting Nurse Association.

To send flowers to the family of Lorraine Hawkins , please visit Tribute Store.