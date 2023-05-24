Lorie K. Sullivan

May 5, 1961 - May 18, 2023

Lorie K. Sullivan was born May 5, 1961, and passed away May 18, 2023, in Lincoln, at the age of 62 years and 13 days.

Lorie grew up in Lincoln, where she attended and graduated from Pius X High School with the Class of 1979. She was a loving mother and enjoyed being with friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers, decorating for the holidays, and listening to country music.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Donald and Betty Sullivan.

She is survived by her children, Tyler Post and wife, Brenda Post of Seward, Sarah Root and husband, Josh Root of Bellevue, Heather Friesen and husband, Collin Friesen of Goehner, and Collin Post and wife, Sammy Post of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Brogan Root and Georgia Friesen; niece, Shannon Sullivan; siblings, Terri Smith and husband, Jim Smith, Judy Rokiski and husband, William Rokiski, Tim Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, and Dave Sullivan and wife, Michelle Sullivan.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM. Please contact Tyler at 402-641-9959 for more information.