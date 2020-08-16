You have permission to edit this article.
Lori Sue Scott

May 24, 1956 - August 13, 2020

Lori Sue Scott, age 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Lori was born May 24, 1956 to Susan Swartz in Deshler, NE.

She is survived by her life partner, Spencer Hoffman; daughter, Alisha Sawyer; grandchildren, Marcell and Destiny Scott. Lori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dutch and Betty Swartz.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to her daughter for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

