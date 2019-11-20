{{featured_button_text}}

November 17, 2019

Lori Ann (Pokorny) Leif, 56 of Lincoln, died on November 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Saturday, November 23, at St. John The Apolstle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery. Online condolences may be viewed at www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
12:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 22
Rosary
Friday, November 22, 2019
7:00PM-7:30PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, November 23, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St John the Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine Street
Lincoln, NE 68505
Nov 23
Interment
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:30AM-12:00PM
Wyuka Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68510
