November 17, 2019
Lori Ann (Pokorny) Leif, 56 of Lincoln, died on November 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Saturday, November 23, at St. John The Apolstle Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery. Online condolences may be viewed at www.bmlfh.com.
