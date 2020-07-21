Lori Allison
Lori Allison

Lori Allison

July 19, 2020

Lori Allison was born in Toronto, Ontario and received B.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Biochemistry from the University of Toronto. She did postdoctoral research in Paris, France and at Rutgers University and was a faculty member at UNL for seven years. She then decided to become a pharmacist and earned a Pharm. D. at Creighton University and worked at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She is survived by her parents, three brothers, four nephews, two nieces and her husband, John Markwell.

