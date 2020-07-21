July 19, 2020
Lori Allison was born in Toronto, Ontario and received B.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Biochemistry from the University of Toronto. She did postdoctoral research in Paris, France and at Rutgers University and was a faculty member at UNL for seven years. She then decided to become a pharmacist and earned a Pharm. D. at Creighton University and worked at CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.
She is survived by her parents, three brothers, four nephews, two nieces and her husband, John Markwell.
Visit Lori's obituary page at www.aspenaftercare.com.
