July 8, 1926 - May 8, 2020
Loretta Viola Michael, age 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Loretta was born July 8, 1926 to George and Anna (Zwetzig) Starkel.
She is survived by daughters, Barbara Michael and Sharon (Michael) Steck; two grandsons, Michael (Amelia) Steck and Andy Steck: two great-grandsons, Christian Steck and Noah Steck. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Daniel and brothers, Ervin and Robert Starkel.
Family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to Friedens Lutheran Church 540 D Street Lincoln, NE 68502.
