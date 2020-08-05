× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 22, 1917 - August 3, 2020

Loretta Pearl Ahl, 102, of Lincoln, passed away August 3, 2020. Born August 22, 1917 in Eagle, NE to Edward and Ellen (Doran) Ossenkop. Loretta was a secretary for Kelso Chemical Company for 48 years, retiring in 1988.

Family members include her step-grandson Brian Ahl, Lincoln; step-great grandchildren Jake and Josh Ahl, Madalyn and Makenna Ahl. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, brothers Earl, Donald and Raymond Ossenkop and grandson Jeff Ahl.

Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (8-7-20) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Please meet at gate #2. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society.Visitation 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

