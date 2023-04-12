Loretta (Murphy) Harre

October 9, 1937 - December 20, 2022

Loretta (Murphy) Harre - December 20, 2022, the daughter of Dennis and Marie (Muff) Murphy was born on October 9, 1937, in Friend, NE. She was raised on the family farm near Friend, NE and married Al Harre in 1959. From this union came a son - Roger (Kathy) Harre, and daughters - Marcia Schmidt and Dianna Lierz/Weeks, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Her sister Pat Harre, brother in-law Frank Harre, and sister in-laws Doris Nicholas, Jeanette Paulus, Leona Smith, Pat Murphy and numerous nieces and nephews also mourn her loss.

Loretta was a devoted Catholic and volunteered many years at a variety of functions for the church. She was a homemaker that loved living on their farm near Denton where she enjoyed gardening and cooking while raising their children.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Al, sister Margaret Harre, brothers M. Joe and Don Murphy, son in-law Jeff Schmidt, grandson Jacob Harre and numerous brothers in-laws, sisters in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Rosary 10:00 am. followed by mass at 10:30 am. Saturday (15th) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com