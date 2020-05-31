May 26, 2020
Loretta J. Pallas, 79, of Lincoln, died May 26, 2020 in Seward.
Loretta is survived by her son, Thomas J. (Lynette) Pallas of Seward, NE; granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Peterson of Aurora, NE, Cassandra (Travis) Reinke of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Caden and Alaina; son, Ronald's special friend, Paula Wincek of Parker, CO; her children, Kendra (Blake) Miles of Parker, CO and their children, Hunter and Evelyn and Kyler Wincek of McKinney, TX; sisters, Carolyn (Dale) Hansen of Dakota Dunes, SD, Alice (Roger) Mohl of Bancroft, NE; many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Ronald; sisters, Ruthaline Zobel and Nancy Dalcourt; niece, Leigh Zobel.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, June 3, at the United Church of Pender. A visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, at the United Church of Pender from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft, Nebraska. Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the services.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.