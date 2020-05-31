Loretta J. Pallas

Loretta is survived by her son, Thomas J. (Lynette) Pallas of Seward, NE; granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Peterson of Aurora, NE, Cassandra (Travis) Reinke of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Caden and Alaina; son, Ronald's special friend, Paula Wincek of Parker, CO; her children, Kendra (Blake) Miles of Parker, CO and their children, Hunter and Evelyn and Kyler Wincek of McKinney, TX; sisters, Carolyn (Dale) Hansen of Dakota Dunes, SD, Alice (Roger) Mohl of Bancroft, NE; many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Ronald; sisters, Ruthaline Zobel and Nancy Dalcourt; niece, Leigh Zobel.