Loretta J. Pallas
Loretta J. Pallas

Loretta J. Pallas

May 26, 2020

Loretta J. Pallas, 79, of Lincoln, died May 26, 2020 in Seward.

Loretta is survived by her son, Thomas J. (Lynette) Pallas of Seward, NE; granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Peterson of Aurora, NE, Cassandra (Travis) Reinke of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Caden and Alaina; son, Ronald's special friend, Paula Wincek of Parker, CO; her children, Kendra (Blake) Miles of Parker, CO and their children, Hunter and Evelyn and Kyler Wincek of McKinney, TX; sisters, Carolyn (Dale) Hansen of Dakota Dunes, SD, Alice (Roger) Mohl of Bancroft, NE; many nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; son, Ronald; sisters, Ruthaline Zobel and Nancy Dalcourt; niece, Leigh Zobel.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, June 3, at the United Church of Pender. A visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, at the United Church of Pender from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft, Nebraska. Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Pender is in charge of the services.

