Loretta E. Money

March 13, 2023

Loretta E. Money, 65, Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born October 14, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Loretta married Robert Kevin Money in 1983. She was a member of the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Marie Osmon. Survivors include her mother, Sandra Osmon of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Kevin Money of Lincoln, Nebraska; brothers, Terry Vantine (Marie) and Eugene Tindle (Jacky)of Milford, Nebraska.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.