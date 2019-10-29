Loretta Dorothy Weixelman Sheets

August 14, 1939 - October 27, 2019
Loretta Sheets of Lincoln passed away peacefully on Oct 27th after extensive heart and kidney illnesses took a heavy toll.
Loretta was born in Martinez, CA but moved back with parents at an early age to Manhattan, KS where she grew up to a committed career in special education. Schooled early on in the Catholic elementary and high schools, then attending Kansas State Uni. earning an elementary Teaching Degree.
Her next effort at Kansas University resulted in a Masters Degree in Speech and Language Pathology that prepared her for a career teaching at KSU, Norris Public Schools, No.Platte Schools, and Lincoln Public schools. Retirement came in 1999 to join husband Wes, whom she had married August 17th of 1963, in various activities and travels.
Loretta was liked by all who know her as a continuous optimist that never uttered disparaging words about her fellow man, ever. Her greatest sense of accomplishment came when her students succeeded in their upgraded abilities to communicate.
She is survived by husband Wes son Rex and son Eric (JoRenae). We will celebrate her life on Oct. 31st at 11AM in the chapel of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church followed by a light lunch remembering her accomplishments. Burial at a later date. Memorials to Pink Sisters Auxiliary, St. Johns Church or the family for later designation.