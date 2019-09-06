December 11, 1924 - September 3, 2019
Loretta A. Riveland, 94, of Lincoln, died on September 3, 2019. Mrs. Riveland was born December 11, 1924 in Platte County, to Emil & Martha (Schreiber) Brunken.
She attended rural schools in Platte and Merrick counties, graduated from high school in David City, and also attended Lincoln School of Commerce. The Rev. Hugo Welchert, Evangelical Lutheran pastor, baptized her on January 11, 1925 in her maternal grandparents' home in Columbus.
She was confirmed on April 10, 1938 by the Rev. A.H. Guettler, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Columbus. On August 23, 1952, by the Rev. W.W. Koenig, in Calvary Lutheran Church, Lincoln, she married Arvin R. Riveland (a professor of Civil Engineering at UNL) who passed away on October 24, 1997.
She began her secretarial career with the County Attorney, clerk of the District Court and County Judge of Butler County. She continued on with 16 1/2 years at the University of Nebraska Lincoln and five more years at Messiah Lutheran Church. S
he was an organist and Sunday school teacher at Redeemer Lutheran Church, David City. Loretta also taught the Bethel Bible Series. She held one term of office of secretary in the LWML at Calvary Lutheran Church, Lincoln. She also volunteered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln. She served as a Cub Scout den mother.
She was a member of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society, The UNL Faculty Women's Club and the Norden Club of Lincoln. Loretta enjoyed collecting stamps, music, reading books, bridge, antiques, genealogy and travel.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvin; brother, Wallace (Yvonne) Brunken; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Alpha) Symonds, John P. Stepp. Survivors include her sons, Marc (Char), Eric (Debra) and Brian (Teresa); sister-in-law, Pearl Stepp; grandchildren, Erin (Eric) Hansen, Joshua Riveland; step-grandchildren, Andrew (Brooke) Bowers, Cynthia (Chris) Smoyer, Tianna & Chad Kester; three step-great-grandchildren; five nieces and a nephew.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, Lincoln 68516. Pastor Clint Poppe will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at church.
Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials are suggested to the church or the Nebraska Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
