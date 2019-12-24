September 26, 1920 - December 19, 2019

Lorenz E. Niemeyer, 99 years of age, of Lincoln passed away at Holmes Lake Manor in Lincoln Thursday morning, December 19, 2019. He was born on a farm southeast of Clatonia on September 26, 1920 to William and Katherine (Nunnenkamp) Niemeyer. Lorenz attended country school and graduated from Clatonia High School.

In April of 1949 he married Marion Wollenburg and to this union 3 sons were born, Steven, Michael and Timothy. Marion passed away after a short illness in August 1966. Lorenz continued to farm, attend his son's activities (especially 4-H and FFA and sports), and being involved in the community of St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church as a lifelong member. Lorenz served on the county FHA Advisory Board, Norris Public Power Board, and Farmer Union Co-op Board.

In June 1985, Lorenz married Mary Ann Bryan-Niemeyer and moved to Lincoln. He obtained an insurance license and was a member of the Lincoln Board of Realtors for 12 years.