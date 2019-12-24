September 26, 1920 - December 19, 2019
Lorenz E. Niemeyer, 99 years of age, of Lincoln passed away at Holmes Lake Manor in Lincoln Thursday morning, December 19, 2019. He was born on a farm southeast of Clatonia on September 26, 1920 to William and Katherine (Nunnenkamp) Niemeyer. Lorenz attended country school and graduated from Clatonia High School.
You have free articles remaining.
In April of 1949 he married Marion Wollenburg and to this union 3 sons were born, Steven, Michael and Timothy. Marion passed away after a short illness in August 1966. Lorenz continued to farm, attend his son's activities (especially 4-H and FFA and sports), and being involved in the community of St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church as a lifelong member. Lorenz served on the county FHA Advisory Board, Norris Public Power Board, and Farmer Union Co-op Board.
In June 1985, Lorenz married Mary Ann Bryan-Niemeyer and moved to Lincoln. He obtained an insurance license and was a member of the Lincoln Board of Realtors for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann; sons Steven Niemeyer (Jean) of Ericson, NE, Michael Niemeyer of Omaha, and Timothy Niemeyer of Dakota Dunes, SD; step children Cheri Trumble (Dan), Christopher Bryan (Barbara), and Carolyn Cunningham, all of Lincoln; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces; sisters in law Elaine Bevington, Arlene Blobaum, Jean Schmieding, and brothers in law Dick Wollenburg (Alice), Harlan Zentner and Neil Whitney. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Marion; 6 brothers and 2 sisters; and one stepson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church, R. DeWitt with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the St. Paul's Church Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church and the church cemetery with Dorothy Schuerman and Judy Rosene in charge. www.ghchapel.com.