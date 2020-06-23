Lorene Woita, widow of Louis, 97, of David City passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. The Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing will be on Monday, from 5-6:45pm followed by a 7pm Rosary all at St. Mary's Church with Covid-19 restrictions in place and family will not be present for the public viewing. Memorials: family wishes. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City. www.chermokfuneralhome.com