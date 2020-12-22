Lorene (Elsasser) Brandt 96 of Lincoln died December 17, 2020. She was born in Plymouth, Nebraska to Frank & Minnie Elsasser. She married Henry F. Brandt on January 9, 1944, they had two children. They were active members of Southwood Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H leader, Sunday school and confirmation teacher. She was also involved in the National Association of Fair auxiliaries while her husband was on the National Fair board and president of the IAFE. She enjoyed sewing, bowling and spending time with her family.