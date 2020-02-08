July 12, 1930 - February 2, 2020

Lorene Betty Heins, 89, of Rising City, Nebraska and more recently of Gilbert, Arizona passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community in Mesa, Arizona. Lorene was born on July 12, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Rosine Hoschele. She was baptized at Frieden's Lutheran Church on September 7, 1930 and confirmed on March 25, 1945. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska in 1952. Lorene taught at David City High School from 1952-1954 and at Irving Jr. High School in Lincoln from 1954-1955.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 19, 1955 Lorene married Don Verlyn Heins. From this union four children were born: Jay Jeffrey, Mitchel I Donovan, Jennifer Lynne, and Curtis Clayton. The family lived and farmed in the Rising City area for most of their lives.

Lorene was very involved in the community. She served on the Garrison Voting Board, Butler County Arts Council, Owls Club, Republican Butler County Board, the Red Cross, and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Ladies Aid and served as a Sunday School teacher. Her interests included all sports, tennis, reading, and especially Republican politics.