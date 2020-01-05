January 12, 1996 - December 27, 2019
Lorena Islas, age 23, of Lincoln, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born on January 12, 1996 in Schuyler, NE to Jose & Marilu Islas.
Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary starting at 8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J Street. Interment: Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit lincolnccfh.com
