January 12, 1996 - December 27, 2019

Lorena Islas, age 23, of Lincoln, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born on January 12, 1996 in Schuyler, NE to Jose & Marilu Islas.

Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary starting at 8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Funeral Mass: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J Street. Interment: Calvary Catholic Cemetery. To leave a condolence, visit lincolnccfh.com

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
Jan 10
Rosary
Friday, January 10, 2020
8:00PM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
Jan 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
4221 J Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
