Loren Barg

July 12, 1937 - August 8, 2023

Loren Barg, 86 of Lincoln, passed away August 8, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He will be cremated as per his request.

Loren was born on July 12, 1937, in Beloit, KS, to Arthur and Louise Barg. The family moved to Agra, KS when he was a young child and he graduated from Agra High School in 1955. On September 27, 1959, he married Vickie Tackwell in Phillipsburg, KS. In 1961 they moved to Wood River, NE where they owned and operated a tavern until he went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad and moved to Hastings, NE. In 1986 the family moved to Lincoln where he finished his 31-year career as a conductor with BNSF. After retiring he and Vickie spent several winters in Texas and Arizona.

Loren always had a love for motorcycles and after their children were grown, they took many trips traveling around the country on their Honda Gold Wing attending motorcycle rallies and making many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise Barg of Grand Island, NE; brother, Charles Barg of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Nancy, and her husband, Frank McDermed, of Phillipsburg, KS.

Loren is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vickie; sons: Larry (wife Lenetta) Barg and Steven Barg, both of Lincoln and daughter, Staci (husband Brian) Morrow of Mesa, AZ; four grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary (wife Pat) Barg of Republican City, NE; brother-in-law, Bill (wife Delores) Tackwell of Hastings, NE; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank hospice nurses and aides from Traditions Health for their loving care and friendship.

No services are planned at this time.