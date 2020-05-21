Loras H. Baumhover
May 18, 2020

Loras H. Baumhover, 86, Auburn, died 5/18, Council Bluffs, IA. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 pm Friday, 5/22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Auburn, with rosary at 1:30 pm. Limited seating at church, mass streamed live on church Facebook Page. Visitation: (10-person limit), Thursday 10 am-6 pm at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn.

