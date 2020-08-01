Loran W. Kudlacek

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, with the family present at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard, NE. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard. Graveside Service and Interment New Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Military honors performed by U.S. Air Force and Brainard American Legion Rejda #273. Memorials: to the Kudlacek Family for future designations. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com