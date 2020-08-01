You have permission to edit this article.
Loran W. Kudlacek


Loran W. Kudlacek

August 18, 1949 - July 30, 2020

Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, with the family present at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard, NE. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard. Graveside Service and Interment New Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Military honors performed by U.S. Air Force and Brainard American Legion Rejda #273. Memorials: to the Kudlacek Family for future designations. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

