Loran A. Zumbrunn

June 12, 2023

Loran A. Zumbrunn, 39, ended his struggle with depression on Monday, June 12, 2023, near his home in Charlottesville, VA. As his family and friends mourn this tragic loss, we take comfort in the many ways he so beautifully touched our lives.

The memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, NE with Pastor Vern Olson officiating. Following a time of lunch and fellowship at church, inurnment will be at Main Cemetery, Belgrade, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org/

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com