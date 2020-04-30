Lorain “Wally” Woltemath
Lorain "Wally" Woltemath

Lorain "Wally" Woltemath

Lorain "Wally" Woltemath

June 13, 1952 - April 28, 2020

Lorain "Wally" Woltemath, 67, of Lexington, passed away April 28, 2020. He was born to Laverne and Eileen (Kracke) Woltemath on June 13, 1952. He worked road construction for Dobson Construction of Lincoln and later Paulsen's Construction of Cozad, retiring as a highway superintendent. Survivors: wife, Mary, sons, Tony, Scott and Michael, daughters, Andrea Miller and Melissa Callahan, numerous grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, mother, Eileen Woltemath, brother, Roger Woltemath, sisters, Annette Ottemann, Carol Rieken and Lori Hoemann, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time.

