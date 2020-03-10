Lorain M. (Fleck) Faimon

January 1, 1929 - March 8, 2020
Lorain Faimon 91 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Sumner Place in Lincoln. Born January 1, 1929 at home in Rosemont NE to Hubert and Gertrude (Krebsbach} Fleck. Lorain grew up in Lawrence NE. She married Harold Faimon on June 15, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. They lived in Lincoln and to this union they had 4 children.
Lorain worked at Russell Stovers, HyGain and Cushman. After retiring from Cushman, Lorain and Harold spent their winters in Texas. Lorain enjoyed polka music, baking, camping, sewing, playing cards, dominos and crocheting. She was a member of St. John's Church and St. Theresa's both in Lincoln.
Lorain is survived by daughters Marie (Dennis) Buescher of Lawrence NE, Donna (Roger) Schubert of Kearney NE, Kathy (Gene) Herz of Lincoln, and son Lyle (Becky) Faimon of Arvada CO. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Becky (Gary) Miller of Lawrence NE, Jeff (Connie) Buescher of Edgar NE, Stephanie (Bruce) Faimon of Lincoln NE, Austin (Jennifer) Schubert of Kearney NE, Spencer (MaLania) Schubert of Hastings NE, Jodi (Nate) Vanek of Lincoln NE, Kerri (Owen) Schuette of Lincoln NE, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, brothers Nub (Linda} Fleck, Hastings NE and Jerome Fleck, Lincoln NE and brother-in-law Ron Porter, Nelson NE and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Harold, sister LaVeta Porter, brothers Vernon Fleck and Ernie Fleck; sisters -in-law Barb Fleck, Janet Fleck and Theresa Fleck.
A Rosary will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love Mortuary, 4040 A Street at 7:00 Wednesday. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at North American Martyrs Catholic Church 1101 Isaac Drive at 10:30 Thursday. The service will be officiated by Lorain's great nephew, Father Luke Fleck. A Family grave side service will be held on Friday at 3:00 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials can be directed to the family for further designation. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.