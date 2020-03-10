Lorain M. (Fleck) Faimon

January 1, 1929 - March 8, 2020

Lorain Faimon 91 of Lincoln passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Sumner Place in Lincoln. Born January 1, 1929 at home in Rosemont NE to Hubert and Gertrude (Krebsbach} Fleck. Lorain grew up in Lawrence NE. She married Harold Faimon on June 15, 1949 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. They lived in Lincoln and to this union they had 4 children.

Lorain worked at Russell Stovers, HyGain and Cushman. After retiring from Cushman, Lorain and Harold spent their winters in Texas. Lorain enjoyed polka music, baking, camping, sewing, playing cards, dominos and crocheting. She was a member of St. John's Church and St. Theresa's both in Lincoln.