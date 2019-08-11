August 7, 2019
Mrs. Ahee died August 7, 2019, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, after undergoing treatments from a rare form of cancer. Survivors: her husband of 50 years, David Ahee; daughters, Tracey Ahee and Nicole Ahee; son, Jamie Ahee; two sisters, Lisa Hatzenbuhler and Janna Pipes; brother, John Koetting.; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, La., for Lora Koetting Ahee to share special memories and celebrate her life. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the Albia Rd. Baptist Church in Ottumwa, Iowa. Interment will follow in Unionville Cemetery, under the direction of Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M. D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston , Texas; The Cancer Department of LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, La.; The American Legion in Unionville, Iowa, or it's Auxiliary Unit, or to a charity of your choice. Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, La. Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Lora Ahee, please visit Tribute Store.