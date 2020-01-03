February 27, 1956 - December 31, 2019

Lonnie Joseph Bickert, 63, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born to Gerald and Phyllis (Hall) Bickert on February 27, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lonnie is survived by his wife; Becky Kolb, daughters; Jessica (Bickert) Stanton, Katherine Krutak-Bickert, grandchildren; Nicholaus Stanton, Aydan Stanton, Elijah Hergott, sister; Lisa Bickert, niece; Nia Bickert. Preceded in death by parents; Gerald and Phyllis Bickert.

A celebration of Lonnie's life will be held 10 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com

Service information Colonial Chapel Funeral Home

5200 R ST

Lincoln, NE 68504 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lonnie's Celebration of Life begins.