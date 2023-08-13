Lonnie D. Roth

October 17, 1946 – August 4, 2023

On Friday, August 4th, Lonnie D. Roth passed away at age 76 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Lonnie was born to Arthur and Ida Roth on October 17, 1946. In 1993 he married Coral Lee (Corky), spending 30 years together. Lonnie retired from Burlington Railroad in 2007 after 42 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Arthur and Ida Roth; sisters: Lil Artz, and Harriet Behrens-Grupy.

He is survived by Coral Lee Roth; brother, Larry Roth (Anna Lou); sister, Lila Sullivan; sons: Mike Roth, Rick Roth (Georgann), Marc Formanack (Hilary); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life is pending.