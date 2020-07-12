Lon D. Hoppel, 74, of Waverly, passed away July 9, 2020. Born September 30, 1945 in Alliance, NE to Kenneth W. and Bernice (Corkins) Hoppel. Lon taught for many years at Waverly Jr. and Sr. High School. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church-Waverly.

Family members include his wife Kathy; daughter Nicole (Mike) Crawford, Lowell, AR; grandchildren David, Kaleb and Faith Crawford; brothers Ron Hoppel, Long Beach, CA and Larry (Susan) Hoppel, Lincoln, NE; sister Linda Teach, Wayne, NE. Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Kathleen Hoppel and brother-in-law Frank Teach.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (7-14-20) First United Methodist Church-Waverly, Outdoor Memorial Garden, 14410 Folkestone with Rev. Jacob Cloud officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Covid-19 restrictions will apply and attendees are encouraged to wear masks if possible. Memorials to First United Methodist Church-Waverly. An open visitation for the general public will be from 1-5 pm Monday at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com