Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lola Jean Kimminau, 90, of Lincoln, died on April 24, 2020. Mrs. Kimminau was born October 14, 1929 to Troy & Agnes (Jelinek) Shuler in St. Edward, NE.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; daughter, Kathleen Harder. Survived by her daughters, Judith Winkler, Theresa (Roger) Ball, Mary (Jerry) Sanders.

A private family committal service will be held in Wyuka Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to Catholic Social Services for Covid 19 Relief Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.