August 1, 2019
Lola A. Moeller, 80, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth, died August 1, 2019. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, First Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. Burial: Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Plymouth. Memorials; First Trinity Lutheran Church Visitation: noon - 8 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., with family present 5:30 - 7 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice; and one hour preceding services at the church. foxfuneralhome.net
