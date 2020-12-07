 Skip to main content
Lois Willoughby
August 31, 1930 - December 3, 2020

Lois Willoughby, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, 12/3/20. Born Mason City 8/31/1930 to Marius & Lydia Nelson.

Survivors: son John (Joyce) Willoughby, Wood River; daughters, Janet (Dell) Tschudin, Papillion, Jo (Clarence) Schuster, Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9th, First Baptist Church, Mason City. Mason City Cemetery

