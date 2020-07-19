Lois Viola Garman Spencer


Lois Viola Garman Spencer

December 2, 1939 - July 14, 2020

Lois Viola Garman Spencer was born on the farm December 2, 1939 to Walter and Eva Garman, a preemie small enough to fit into a shoebox. United in marriage to David Leroy Spencer on June 17, 1967. Lois earned her undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and her Masters of Library Science from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She went on to be a Librarian at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Michelle Fitzgerald (Mike) and Keri (Robert) 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Sisters Doris (Dale) Schulenberg, Hazel Lindsay and Della (Glen) Haug and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Roy, sister Florence, brother Russell and brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Graveside service Monday, July 20, 2020 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, NE. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all get together and share the hugs that Lois so freely gave out. Memorials to Havelock United Methodist Church- Lincoln, NE and the Wayne Public Library-Wayne, NE. Condolences at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

