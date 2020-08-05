September 11, 1933 - August 1, 2020
Lois V. Clagett, 86, of Lincoln passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Emerald, NE on September 11, 1933, to Vera (Scherer) and Adolph Priess. Lois grew up in a hard-working family living in Beatrice, NE and later moved to Lincoln where she graduated from Prescott High School (now Lincoln Southeast) in 1951. She worked at Cushman Motor Works where she met and later married her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Clagett. They were united in marriage on April 27, 1957 at Calvery Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE. Together they raised two children.
Lois was a homemaker for many years and mentored young girls as a Camp Fire Girls' leader, instilling virtues such as honesty, humility and Christian values. She also worked for Lincoln Public Schools for several years. A quiet and loving wife and mother, Lois enjoyed family trips, KC Royals baseball games, bowling, fishing and caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Survivors are children; son, Timothy (Peggy) Clagett of Lincoln; daughter, Lisa Brandt of Hastings; seven grandchildren, Adam (Christie), Austin (Angie) and Aaron (Brittany) Klingenberg, Tanner (Breanna) Clagett, Meredith, Natalie and Andrew Brandt; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 2019; brother (Lloyd Priess); parents; in-laws (Mary and Wilbur Clagett); three infant grandchildren, William, Caroline and Wilbur Brandt; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln, NE, with graveside services following. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later charitable designation. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.
