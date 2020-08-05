× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 11, 1933 - August 1, 2020

Lois V. Clagett, 86, of Lincoln passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born in Emerald, NE on September 11, 1933, to Vera (Scherer) and Adolph Priess. Lois grew up in a hard-working family living in Beatrice, NE and later moved to Lincoln where she graduated from Prescott High School (now Lincoln Southeast) in 1951. She worked at Cushman Motor Works where she met and later married her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Clagett. They were united in marriage on April 27, 1957 at Calvery Lutheran Church, Lincoln, NE. Together they raised two children.

Lois was a homemaker for many years and mentored young girls as a Camp Fire Girls' leader, instilling virtues such as honesty, humility and Christian values. She also worked for Lincoln Public Schools for several years. A quiet and loving wife and mother, Lois enjoyed family trips, KC Royals baseball games, bowling, fishing and caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.