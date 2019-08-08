January 2, 1936 - August 6, 2019
Lois Pasco, born on January 2, 1936, and passed away on August 6, 2019. Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Pasco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
January 2, 1936 - August 6, 2019
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Lois Pasco, born on January 2, 1936, and passed away on August 6, 2019. Services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Pasco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.