Lois Pasco

August 6, 2019
Lois loved her time with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), especially the opportunity to serve as curriculum co-chair for a dozen years. History was a lifelong passion and OLLI allowed her to explore everything imaginable in creating numerous classes ranging from notorious murders in Nebraska to the Roaring 20's to the Silk Road. Her dedication to OLLI was recognized by the organization as the recipient of its first Lifetime Achievement Award.
Lois also served as a volunteer for the Red Cross, assisting with training for local and national disasters. Her hobbies included needlework, gardening, shopping for antiques, and playing bridge and Maj Jong, as well as going on road trips with her friends. Traveling also brought real joy. She visited 49 states and all of the continents, except Antarctica. Particularly memorable for her included driving in the mid-60's to South America in a yellow Dodge pickup truck on the so-called Pan American Highway, a boat trip down the Amazon River in the early 70's, and taking the Trans-Siberian Express across Russia.
Lois was born in 1936 on a farm near Vesta to August and Wilma (Beethe) Brockmeier. A one-room country school provided her education until age 12, when the family moved to Auburn, where she graduated from high school. Royce Pasco and Lois were married at St. Paul's (Maple Grove) United Church of Christ near Tecumseh on July 4, 1954. Lois and her husband operated the Turnpike Ballroom for a brief time. She became widowed at age 31 and was left to raise two sons and manage four truck stops/restaurants. Her hospitality career was followed by 27 years as a successful real estate agent and rental property investor.
Lois enjoyed being with family and friends and was always thinking of ways to make life both fun and productive. Perhaps her most lasting legacy is that she effortlessly made everyone around her better.
She is survived by her two sons: Richard (Rick) and wife Ann of Bethesda, Maryland; and Kelly and wife Marlene of Ojai, California; three grandsons: Kieran, Jules and Aiden; nieces and nephews and many friends. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Eileen and Melvin Schultz and Luetta and Martin Schultz.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at The Resort at Firethorn located at 8855 Van Dorn Street (88th & Van Dorn). Since OLLI was such an integral part of her retirement, Lois requested that anyone wishing to make a donation in her name to please do so to the “Lois Pasco Memorial Fund” which will be used for a special OLLI offering. Donations may be mailed to 8921 Eagle View Way, Lincoln, NE 68520. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
