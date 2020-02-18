Lois Maxine (Neels) Bures
View Comments

Lois Maxine (Neels) Bures

{{featured_button_text}}

Lois Maxine (Neels) Bures

May 9, 1923 - February 15, 2020

To send flowers to the family of Lois Bures, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
423 Maple Street
Odell, NE 68415
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News