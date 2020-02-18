You have free articles remaining.
Lois Maxine (Neels) Bures
May 9, 1923 - February 15, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Lois Bures, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
10:00AM-8:00PM
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
423 Maple Street
Odell, NE 68415
423 Maple Street
Odell, NE 68415
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Memorial Service begins.