Lois Mathes

August 19, 1928 - June 3, 2023

Lois Mathes, Lincoln, passed away on June 3, 2023. She was born August 19, 1928. Lois married Don Mathes on April 16, 1950.

Preceded in death by her husband Don and son Chuck. Survived by her sons, Jim (Ann) Mathes, Tom Mathes. Grandson Ben (Melissa) Mathes, granddaughters Jessica (Patrick) Carpenter, Amber Mathes, and three great-grandchildren.

Family service to be held.

Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.

Memorials may be given to an organization of your choice.