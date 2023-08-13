January 31, 1931—August 1, 2023

Lois Mary Lawrence Frogge passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at home in the presence of her children.

Born January 31, 1931, in Alliance, NE, Lois was preceded in death by her parents, L. Maude (Wilcox) Lawrence and Robert C. Lawrence, as well as her brother, Stephen Lawrence of Fresno, CA.

Lois graduated from Alliance High School in 1949 and the University of Nebraska with a BA in 1953. While attending UNL, she met her love, Robert M. Frogge of Elwood, NE, marrying in December 1953.

Following Bob’s sudden death in 1969, Lois and their four children returned to Lincoln where she went to work for Lincoln Public Schools, serving as Media Specialist at Riley Elementary for 26 years until her retirement in 1996. While working and raising four children, Lois obtained her master’s degree from UNL and later an additional 36 graduate hours in Education.

Active with First Christian Church of Lincoln, as well as a score of social and service organizations, Lois was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma, friend and prolific letter writer and sender of cards.

Lois is survived by her children: Mark Frogge of Lincoln, Stephanie Frogge of Lincoln, Beverly Frogge Enyeart (Scott) of Lincoln, Bruce Frogge (Donna) of Spring, TX; grandchild, Celeste Frogge of Spring, TX; adopted daughter, Karen (Eric) Gerken of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dan) Struebel and Bill (Nate) Hallett of Buffalo, NY; and great-grands: Ava and Natalie. Lois is also survived by her cousin group, nieces, nephews, and precious friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, First Christian Church of Lincoln, 430 S. 16th Street, Rev. Kara Hillhouse presiding. Services begin at 10:30 a.m., luncheon to follow and will be live streamed at https://fcclincoln.org/youtube/. No visitation; a private interment will be held in Alliance, NE, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Lincoln or any children’s charity of the donor’s choice.