Lois Marie Smith

January 28, 1932 - January 2, 2021
Survived by her children Shirley (James P. Higgins II) Higgins of Seward, NE, Alice (Doug) Gloystein of Hastings, NE, and Allen (Stephanie) Snider of York, step-son James (Nancy) Smith of La Grange, KY, 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Services 2:00 pm, Thursday, 1/7/21 at Faith Lutheran Church. Service will be livestreamed at http://www.faithlutheranyork.com/. Masks required. Visitation 4-8pm on Tues and 9am-8pm on Wed at the mortuary. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.