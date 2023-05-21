Lois Marie Peterson
December 14, 1927 - April 28, 2023
Lois Peterson, 95, passed away on Friday (4/28/2023) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lois was born Dec. 14, 1927, to Clara and William Hensel in Cuming County near West Point, Nebraska. She graduated from Midland College and went on to graduate from Bryan School of Nursing. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, in a private physician's office, for Russell Stover's, and for Nebraska Wesleyan College. She was very active church activities. She was a charter member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, and more recently a member of United Lutheran Church. She enjoyed socializing with many groups including Lois Club, German American Heritage Society, and Norden Club. She participated in VFW with her husband, Harlan. They very much enjoyed traveling in their retirement. Lois loved listening to music. She loved flowers, especially roses and peonies. She also enjoyed shopping for fresh watermelon and a good bargain. If she was here today, she might say, "And I love you always, Love, Mother and Grandma Peterson.".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan L. Peterson on Feb. 2, 2008. Survivors: daughter, Beth Peterson, Fort Worth, Texas; son, William Peterson and his wife, Wanda, York, Pennsylvania; sister, Janice Skinner, Ft. Collins, Colorado; and sister, Ruth Larson, West Point, Nebraska; and grandchildren, Ben and Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68507. A luncheon will follow, inurnment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the United Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.bmlfh.com.