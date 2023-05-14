Lois Peterson, 95, passed away on Friday (48023) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lois was born Dec. 14, 1927, to Clara and William Hensel in Cuming County near West Point, Nebraska. She attended Midland College and graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha with a BSN. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, in a private physician's office, for Russell Stover's, and for Nebraska Wesleyan College. She was very active church activities. She was a charter member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, and more recently a member of United Lutheran Church. She enjoyed socializing with many groups including Lois Club, German American Heritage Society, and Norden Club. She participated in VFW with her husband, Harlan. They very much enjoyed traveling in their retirement. Lois loved listening to music. She loved flowers, especially roses and peonies. She also enjoyed shopping for fresh watermelon and a good bargain. If she was here today, she might say, "And I love you always, Love, Mother and Grandma Peterson.".